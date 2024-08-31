x
SLV Cinemas in race to introduce Nandamuri Mokshagna

Published on August 31, 2024 by

SLV Cinemas in race to introduce Nandamuri Mokshagna

Nandamuri Mokshagna is all set for debut and the film will have a grand launch on September 6th on the occasion of his birthday. Hanuman fame and young sensation Prasanth Varma will direct this interesting film which is a mix of action and fantasy. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas which produced films like Dasara and Virata Parvam is in race to bankroll this prestigious film. Sudhakar Cherukuri has paid an advance to Prasanth Varma years ago and they are in discussion to make a project with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is also asking Nandamuri Balakrishna for permission to introduce Nandamuri Mokshagna.After Balayya gives final nod,an official announcement will be made soon. Prasanth Varma is occupied with the pre-production work of this film. The details of the cast and crew members will be announced soon. The filming will start in October.

