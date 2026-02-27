Dacoit Rubaroo Video Song: Haunting Melody

Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur has created huge anticipation with regular buzzing updates during production and the teaser has transcended the expectations to next level. Now, the makers have released first single, Rubaroo, and it is a haunting melody.

Bheems Ceciroleo, who is on fire in recent times, has yet again delivered a highly addictive number. The song follows the pain of betrayal that Adivi Sesh’s character faces in jail after being truly in love with Mrunal’s character. We see them totally in love and doing special things for each other.

And we see Adivi Sesh in jail nursing his broken heart in her memories. The song is visually stunning, and aesthetically presented. Shaneil Deo has crafted a highly relatable break-up anthem that connects immediately. Chinmayi Sripada’s voice adds to Bheems rendition, making the song a must listen.

Adivi Sesh has mastered the rayalaseema dialect for the character and his dialogue delivery is fresh and catchy. He perfectly suits the role and his transformation, hard work is visible. The song increases the intrigue to watch the film on big screens as each frame speaks about the team work.

Anurag Kashyap is playing a leading Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the movie being presented by Annapurna Studios, Asian Suniel. The makers have started promotions with perfect song increases expectations. Dacoit is releasing on 10th April, worldwide in multiple languages.