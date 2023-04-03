Dasara Worldwide Extended Weekend Collections – Very Good

By
Telugu360
-
0

Dasara had a very good extended weekend worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 42.60 Cr (excluding GST). Pre-Release business of the film is around 47 Cr (excluding GST) and the film should comfortably cross that mark during weekdays. The film has done excellent business in Nizam but the holds in AP could be better, especially in Ceeded where it is sold for a much bigger rate for the hero.

Overseas is also excellent for the film with more than 2 Million gross, USA itself has contributed about 1.6 Million.

AreaWorldwide extended weekend collections Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam18.28 Cr (including GST)10.22 Cr (including GST)6.74 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded3.60Cr2.15 Cr1.51 Cr
UA3.46Cr (including GST)2.10 Cr (including GST)1.48 Cr (including GST)
Guntur2.16Cr (including GST)1.50 Cr (including GST)1.24 Cr (including GST)
East1.73Cr1.13 Cr0.86 Cr
Krishna1.57Cr (including GST)0.99 Cr (including GST)0.72 Cr (including GST)
West1.04Cr0.70 Cr0.54 Cr
Nellore0.71Cr0.44 Cr0.33 Cr
AP/TS32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST)19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST)13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST)
ROI5.60Cr2.70 Cr1.80 Cr
OS8.30Cr5.80 Cr4.40 Cr
Worldwide Share46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST)27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST)19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST)
WorldWide Gross78Cr45.60 Cr31.3 Cr
Pre-Release Business47Cr47 Cr47 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here