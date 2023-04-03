Dasara Worldwide Extended Weekend Collections – Very Good

Dasara had a very good extended weekend worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 42.60 Cr (excluding GST). Pre-Release business of the film is around 47 Cr (excluding GST) and the film should comfortably cross that mark during weekdays. The film has done excellent business in Nizam but the holds in AP could be better, especially in Ceeded where it is sold for a much bigger rate for the hero.

Overseas is also excellent for the film with more than 2 Million gross, USA itself has contributed about 1.6 Million.

Area Worldwide extended weekend collections Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Nizam 18.28 Cr (including GST) 10.22 Cr (including GST) 6.74 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 3.60Cr 2.15 Cr 1.51 Cr UA 3.46Cr (including GST) 2.10 Cr (including GST) 1.48 Cr (including GST) Guntur 2.16Cr (including GST) 1.50 Cr (including GST) 1.24 Cr (including GST) East 1.73Cr 1.13 Cr 0.86 Cr Krishna 1.57Cr (including GST) 0.99 Cr (including GST) 0.72 Cr (including GST) West 1.04Cr 0.70 Cr 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.71Cr 0.44 Cr 0.33 Cr AP/TS 32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST) 19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST) 13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST) ROI 5.60Cr 2.70 Cr 1.80 Cr OS 8.30Cr 5.80 Cr 4.40 Cr Worldwide Share 46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST) 27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST) 19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST) WorldWide Gross 78Cr 45.60 Cr 31.3 Cr Pre-Release Business 47Cr 47 Cr 47 Cr