Exclusive: Dasara director with Akhil ?

Dasara is the new super hit of Telugu cinema. Natural Star Nani nailed it with his performance and the debutant Srikanth Odela scored big as director. He is rushed with offers and there are talks going on about his next film. As per the exclusive update, Srikanth Odela will direct Akhil Akkineni in his next film. Akhil is yet to sign his next film. Srikanth met Akhil recently and discussed about the plot. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll this project on Sithara Entertainments banner. An official announcement about the same will be made soon.

Akhil is completely focused on Agent which is announced for summer release. Surendar Reddy is the director and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Akhil gained a beast look for Agent. There are reports that Akhil will also play a crucial role in the landmark film of his father Nagarjuna. Mohan Raja will direct the film and an official announcement would be made soon.