Deepika Padukone is the new addition for Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been in making for five years and is the country’s most awaited film now. The film has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing the lead roles. Ayan Mukerji is the director of this fantasy film. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli will be presenting the South version of Brahmastra and Megastar Chiranjeevi lent his voice for the Telugu version of the film. The latest addition for the film is top actress Deepika Padukone. The actress will be seen in a cameo in the film and she is uniting with Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

As per the reports from the Bollywood media, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special small role during the film’s climax. Her role will also have a connection with the second installment of the film. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen in a cameo as a scientist in Brahmastra. The film is gearing up for September 9th release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions are the producers of this triology.