Telangana BJP chief served notice for derogatory skit against KCR

Telangana police on Tuesday arrested two more BJP leaders and issued notice to party’s state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for allegedly insulting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by organising a skit.

Rani Rudramma and Daruvu Yellanna were arrested by police, which also issued a notice to Sanjay Kumar.

The state BJP president has been asked to appear before a police officer in connection with the case booked against him.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, has been served notice under Section 41 A of Criminal Procedure Act.

On June 10, the police had arrested BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy. A court had granted him bail the same day.

A case was registered against Bandi Sanjay, Balakrishna Reddy and others at Hayathnagar Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for indulging in hate speech and inciting hatred and causing provocation for violence through an event organised by the cultural team of the BJP on Telangana Formation Day (June 2).

On a complaint by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convenor Y Satish Reddy , police booked Balakrishna Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements causing public mischief, promoting enmity) read with 109.

The complainant had alleged that the organisers misused the platform to defame the government schemes with accusation on the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.

According to police, under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay and organisers Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Rani Rudrama organised an event in view of Telangana Formation Day and “misused the dais for performing a skit (hate act)” with the help of BJP cultural team member Boddu Yellanna alias Daruvu Yellanna by insulting a person who is holding a constitutional post being democratically elected by the people of the state.

The skit was telecast on a Telugu TV news channel.

On examining the video, police found that the organisers made derogatory comments, personal attacks depicting the chief minister as boozer, cheater, among others, to lower the image of a person elected by democratic means and holding a constitutional post.