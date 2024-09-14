Devara is a crucial one for Koratala Siva

After working as a writer for many years, Koratala Siva decided to turn director. He went on to direct successful films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu. Koratala Siva knows how to blend social message in a commercial film and all his films delivered a strong message. All these films also brought huge profits for the producers and Koratala Siva raced to the top in no time. But his last film Acharya is a huge black mark for Koratala Siva. He was trolled, criticized and he had to take the failure. Acharya was a golden opportunity for Koratala Siva and he managed to get Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together. Acharya is one of the biggest ever flops of Telugu cinema.

At this point of time, NTR was the one who stood with Koratala Siva and supported, encouraged him. NTR signed Devara with Koratala Siva and completed the project. The duo spent months on the script together and it was a long journey for NTR and Koratala. Devara is now all set for release this month and it is a crucial film for Koratala Siva. He has to deliver a super hit for sure with Devara or else he will have to take the complete blame again. Devara result will impact the career of Koratala Siva. NTR will move on to his next film and this will not make anything for his career. But for Koratala Siva, Devara has to be a blockbuster and it should live up to the expectations.