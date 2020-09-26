Dharani Portal will be launched on Dasara day: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said the state government will officially launch the Dharani Portal on the auspicious occasion on Dasara festival day.

Rao said through the Dharani portal, part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act, the land records and land deals will be made transparent. The State government has asked revenue officials to update the online database, complete all the preparations including software, hardware, and internet bandwidth before launching the portal as per schedule. During a meeting with officials concerned at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, he said immediately after the website is launched, the government will also open the doors for registration of lands and other properties as per the new Revenue Act.

The CM said the state government has entrusted the responsibility of uploading information on all non-agricultural properties online, to the officials in the Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments to complete the task. He said Dharani portal will facilitate online registration of properties by keeping the information on lands up to date.

Rao said the Dharani portal will be used as a tool to reduce corruption and improve transparency. The CM asked officials concerned to conduct training to tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and sub-registrars on the modalities of registration, immediate mutation, updating of details to the Dharani portal, and other procedures.