Dil Raju announces three Big-budget projects

Dil Raju, a renowned producer of Tollywood has revealed that he is going to make three big-budget projects. He revealed that his next projects will be largely based on VFX and will be larger than life.

One of the intellectual directors of Tollywood, Mohan Krishna Indraganti will direct a film for Dil Raju, The film is tentatively titled ‘Jatayu’ and will be based on VFX. HIT fame director Sailesh Kolanu will direct ‘Vishwambhara’ for Dil Raju production house and the third film will be Ravanam with star director Prashanth Neel.

The ace producer Dil Raju is struggling in recent times at the box office. But with a series of films from strong directors, the producer is planning to knack Tollywood. His upcoming movies are Samantha’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ and Ram Charan- Shankar’s RC15 is one more big budget project from Raju’s production house.