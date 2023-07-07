Dil Raju bags an SRK Film

Top producer Dil Raju is trying hard to make his impact in Bollywood. Both his attempts Jersey and HIT failed badly at the North Indian box-office. Though it is known to few, Dil Raju is shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad and he is in talks for some interesting Hindi films. The top producer now bagged the theatrical rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan which is slated for September 7th release across the globe. Atlee is the director and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment are the producers.

Dil Raju bagged the theatrical rights of the film for the Telugu states on a distribution basis. The theatrical rights of the film for all the Indian languages are valued at Rs 250 crores. The non-theatrical rights of Jawan fetched record prices and the makers would make handsome profits before the release of the film. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will be playing other important roles in this high-voltage actioner.