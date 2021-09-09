Dil Raju spends a bomb on RC15 Launch

Dil Raju happens to be one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. He bagged an opportunity to produce Shankar’s Indian 2 in the past but he backed out of the project due to various reasons. After a couple of years, it was Shankar who approached Dil Raju for a film and Ram Charan is on the board as the lead actor. The film ‘RC15’ got its grand launch yesterday and several celebrities graced the event. It is heard that Dil Raju spent Rs 1 crore for the launch. RC15 also happens to be the 50th film of Dil Raju. A whopping amount of Rs 25 lakhs has been spent on the photoshoot that was conducted on the entire cast, crew members.

The lavish pooja ceremony took place in Annapurna Studios and all the cast, crew members are flown down to Hyderabad. Their expenses, hotel charges along with the grand event expenses costed close to Rs 1 crore for Dil Raju. The top producer is quite confident about the film. The shoot of the film was planned to start this week and a lavish set that is constructed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The shoot commences in October with a song on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release.