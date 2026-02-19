Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

A couple of weeks ago, there was a big debate across Tollywood circles and across social media after S Naga Vamsi parted ways with Dil Raju as his Nizam distributor. The journey was so long and there were a lot of speculations and stories. Naga Vamsi is the busiest Telugu producer and there were comments against Dil Raju’s SVC. In a short gap, Dil Raju and Shirish have acquired the distribution rights of some of the upcoming crazy projects. SVC is distributing Yash’s Toxic across the Telugu states and the film will get a record release on March 19th.

Dil Raju bought the rights of Sharwanand’s upcoming release Biker. The released content looked promising and the makers have spent lavishly on this sports drama. Now, Dil Raju is said to have offered a fancy price for UV Vamshi and bought the theatrical rights of the film. Biker releases on April 3rd in theatres. Dil Raju also acquired the entire theatrical rights of Tharun Bhascker’s upcoming movie Gaayapadda Simham. The teaser looked promising and it generated the needed buzz. The film releases in summer and the makers will announce the release date.

Dil Raju has now shut doors for the speculations and he hints of a massive comeback in the Nizam distribution business. All these films will be released in the next few weeks.