Dil Raju’s nephew takes up Two Sequels

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

Dil Raju’s nephew takes up Two Sequels

Top producer Dil Raju introduced his nephew Ashish through Rowdy Boys and the youngster went on to do films like Love Me. He started Selfish but the film was put on hold due to various reasons. He is on a break and is lining up several films. The latest development says that Dil Raju has lined up two sequels for Ashish. He will take up the sequels of Shatamanam Bhavathi and Arya 2. Both Shatamanam Bhavathi and Arya were super hits that were produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Writer Hari is making his debut as director with the sequel of Shatamanam Bhavathi and the shoot starts very soon. The scriptwork of the film has been wrapped up and the casting process is on. The film is said to be a family entertainer. Top director Sukumar will pen the story and screenplay for Arya 3 and Ashish will play the lead role in this youthful entertainer. The director of this film will be announced soon. Both these projects will be announced very soon officially.

