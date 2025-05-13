x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Discussion over Pawan Kalyan’s Dates for OG

Published on May 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence
image
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!
image
Raama Raama, Blockbuster Start For Vishwambhara
image
Discussion over Pawan Kalyan’s Dates for OG
image
Extensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun Film

Discussion over Pawan Kalyan’s Dates for OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has finally completed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is slated for release in June. He is also committed to complete the shoot of OG, one of the craziest Tollywood films. Sujeeth needs 14-15 days of Pawan Kalyan to complete all the pending shoots. The team has decided to complete all the pending shoot in three weeks. Pawan Kalyan is keen to allocate one week of dates for the film while the makers are requesting him to allocate one more week to wrap up the shoot on a comfortable note.

The discussion about the dates of Pawan Kalyan is currently going on. A set has been constructed for the shoot of the film near the AP capital. OG is expected to release in September and the team is in plans to complete the work of Pawan Kalyan in this month. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and DVV Danayya is the producer. Digital giant Netflix is mounting pressure to finalize the release date of the film at the earliest. Thaman is the music director of OG.

Next Raama Raama, Blockbuster Start For Vishwambhara Previous Extensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun Film
else

TRENDING

image
Raama Raama, Blockbuster Start For Vishwambhara
image
Discussion over Pawan Kalyan’s Dates for OG
image
Extensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun Film

Latest

image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence
image
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!
image
Raama Raama, Blockbuster Start For Vishwambhara
image
Discussion over Pawan Kalyan’s Dates for OG
image
Extensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun Film

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence
image
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!
image
Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s Strong Message

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights