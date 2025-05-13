Discussion over Pawan Kalyan’s Dates for OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has finally completed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is slated for release in June. He is also committed to complete the shoot of OG, one of the craziest Tollywood films. Sujeeth needs 14-15 days of Pawan Kalyan to complete all the pending shoots. The team has decided to complete all the pending shoot in three weeks. Pawan Kalyan is keen to allocate one week of dates for the film while the makers are requesting him to allocate one more week to wrap up the shoot on a comfortable note.

The discussion about the dates of Pawan Kalyan is currently going on. A set has been constructed for the shoot of the film near the AP capital. OG is expected to release in September and the team is in plans to complete the work of Pawan Kalyan in this month. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and DVV Danayya is the producer. Digital giant Netflix is mounting pressure to finalize the release date of the film at the earliest. Thaman is the music director of OG.