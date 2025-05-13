Raama Raama, Blockbuster Start For Vishwambhara

For any genre movie, music plays a crucial role in generating initial buzz, thus makers, take special care in musical promotions. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited socio-fantasy Vishwambhara musical promotions kick-started on a blockbuster note with the first single Raama Raama topping all the music charts.

Released on Hanuman Jayanthi, the song is full of spiritual vibe, with Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrical spark and impressive singing by Shankar Mahadevan and Lipsika. MM Keeravani who previously scored superhit albums for devotional movies showed his class in rendering this spiritual number- Raama Raama. The song which is still trending on YouTube got 25 M+ views. The record viewership is a positive sign for the movie.

Chiranjeevi looked very young and dynamic in the song, much to the delight of his hard-core fans. The VFX work also elevated the song to another level.

Director Vassishta is working on Vishwambhara like his dream project, putting in best efforts in all aspects. UV Creations is bankrolling the project on an uncompromised manner.