DJ Tillu bug bites NTR Jr

DJ Tillu is one film which has become a sensation among Telugu people- from fans to top cinema personalities.

The impact created by the film can be guaged with the way NTR Junior has been mouthing DJ Tillu dialogues in his recent interviews.

Weeks after its theatrical release on February 12, DJ Tillu had its world digital premiere on Aha streaming platform recently. And, the film has emerged a huge blockbuster on OTT space too.

The Siddhu and Neha Shetty starrer romantic entertainer has gained huge traction and streaming minutes, which is a new record of sorts.