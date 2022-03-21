Runway 34 Trailer: Interesting Thriller

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is returning back to the seat of director with Runway 34 and the film is an Aviation thriller that has Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Boman Irani playing important roles apart from Ajay Devgn himself. The trailer is out today and Ajay Devgn essays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna. His flight misses a major disaster and the rest of Runway 34 is all about the investigation to unearth the truth behind the incident. The trailer looks promising and the narration sounds gripping.

Runway 34 is an interesting thriller and it is based on a real-life incident in 2015 about the Jet Airways Kochi and Doha flight. The flight faced several issues after it took off because of the rough weather and the unclear visibility. Runway 34 is aimed for April 29th, 2022 release and the intriguing thriller is carrying good expectations. Ajay Devgn along with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia co-produced the film.