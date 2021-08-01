Dosti Music Video from RRR: The New Friendship Anthem

The first single from RRR has been unveiled on the occasion of Friendship Day and the song ‘Dosti’ narrates the friendship bonding between the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan in the song. MM Keeravani composes a melodious number which is supported by the right vocals and instrumentals. A special set is constructed for the song and Hemachandra lent his voice for the Telugu version. Dosti song looks slow paced but it is melodious and fresh. The film’s music composer MM Keeravani is spotted along with the singsers in the song. Anirudh, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar sung for other languages.

NTR and Ram Charan makes a surprise in the last minute in the recorded video song. Dosti is an impressive number from RRR Team and it will be registered as a Friendship number. RRR is currently in the last leg of shoot and the film is aimed for October 13th this year during Dasara in all the languages. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the heroines. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli is focused on the project from the past three years. RRR is rumored to be made on a budget of Rs 450 crores.