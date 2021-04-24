DSP about reprising Seetimaar for Salman Khan’s Radhe

Tollywood sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad composed several chartbusters in his career. Some of them have been picked up and reprised in Bollywood. The super hit number ‘Ringa Ringa’ from Arya 2 is used in Salman Khan’s Ready movie as Dhinka Chika and the song is a super hit. After a while, Devi Sri Prasad composed one more song in Salman Khan’s upcoming release Radhe. He recomposed ‘Seetimaar’ song from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham. Devi Sri Prasad responded about the opportunity and why he picked up Seetimaar. He said that he received a call from Prabhudeva who wanted a peppy song for Radhe.

“After Prabhudeva approached me, I suggested Seetimaar from DJ. Prabhudeva was completely impressed. He showed the song to Salman Khan and the top actor personally asked me to compose the song for him in Radhe. Seetimaar is a Hindi word and I always wanted the song to be composed in Hindi. Salman loved the final mix and he asked us to go ahead. The full song from Radhe will be released soon. The song is recomposed considering Salman Khan in mind. I was present on the sets when the shoot of the song took place and we had a blast” told DSP.

Radhe directed by Prabhudeva is announced for May 13th release. Disha Patani is the heroine and Salman Khan, Sohail Khan produced this action entertainer.