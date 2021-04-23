TS Municipal polls: Governor steps in, seeks SEC report!

Opposition parties in Telangana are strongly demanding postponement of municipal elections on April 30 keepin in view the increasing corona cases across the state.

However, the ruling TRS is adamant on holding elections for Warangal, Khammam municipal corporations and Siddipet, Atchampet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal and Kothuu municipalities as scheduled on April 30.

TS Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi also issued orders on Thursday that there will be no postponement of elections.

With this, opposition BJP and Congress leaders sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention to postpone elections to save the lives of people in Telangana.

They submitted representations to Governor. The Governor on Friday (today) called SEC Parthasarathi over phone and sought a detailed report on how he plans to conduct elections in these tough times of corona.

Governor assured opposition leaders that she will take a decision on what to do over municipal polls after she gets report from SEC.