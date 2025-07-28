Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the teaser for his upcoming flick Kaantha has been dropped, offering a glimpse into a story steeped in ambition, rivalry, and creative conflict of titans. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, this Tamil-Telugu bilingual also stars Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.

What started as Ayya’s haunting, female-led horror script Shaantha is forcibly reimagined by Chandran into Kaantha, shifting its soul to serve his stardom. The teaser hints at this artistic takeover, teasing a world where loyalty is tested, identity is manipulated, and the struggle for creative control turns personal.

Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani immersed themselves completely into their respective roles as a superstar and a successful filmmaker. Bhagyashri Borse also shines in her role.

Kaantha stuns visually. Cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez captures the sepia-toned nostalgia of mid-century Madras with striking flair, while production designer Tha. Ramalingam masterfully recreates the aesthetic of an industry in flux. Jhanu Chanthar’s background score underscores the film’s tension with eerie beauty.

Produced under Dulquer’s own banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, Kaantha is set for release on September 12th.