x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans

Published on July 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming
image
Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans
image
Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role
image
Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark

Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the teaser for his upcoming flick Kaantha has been dropped, offering a glimpse into a story steeped in ambition, rivalry, and creative conflict of titans. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, this Tamil-Telugu bilingual also stars Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.

What started as Ayya’s haunting, female-led horror script Shaantha is forcibly reimagined by Chandran into Kaantha, shifting its soul to serve his stardom. The teaser hints at this artistic takeover, teasing a world where loyalty is tested, identity is manipulated, and the struggle for creative control turns personal.

Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani immersed themselves completely into their respective roles as a superstar and a successful filmmaker. Bhagyashri Borse also shines in her role.

Kaantha stuns visually. Cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez captures the sepia-toned nostalgia of mid-century Madras with striking flair, while production designer Tha. Ramalingam masterfully recreates the aesthetic of an industry in flux. Jhanu Chanthar’s background score underscores the film’s tension with eerie beauty.

Produced under Dulquer’s own banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, Kaantha is set for release on September 12th.

Next Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack Previous Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role
else

TRENDING

image
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming
image
Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans
image
Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role

Latest

image
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming
image
Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans
image
Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role
image
Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark

Most Read

image
Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore Tour Focuses on Ports, Urban Growth, and Sports Development
image
Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini