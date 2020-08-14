Eamcet in AP from September 17

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to hold the Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy related (Eamcet) exam from September 17 to September 25.

Announcing the schedule for the entrance exams, state education minister Adimulapu Suresh said all precautionary measures will be initiated by the government to hold the common entrance examinations in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The education minister also stated that ICET will be held on September 10 and September 11, Lawcet on October 2, while ECET on September 14, AP PGECET on from September 28 to September 30.

On July 13, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government had postponed all Common Entrance Examinations (CET) for admission into various professional and higher education courses in the state in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.