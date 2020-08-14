SP Balasubrahmanyam shifted to ICU: Condition Critical

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam himself revealed that he is tested positive with coronavirus and he had mild symptoms. As a precautionary measure, SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to Chennai’s MGM Hospitals on August 5th. The singer’s health deteriorated and he was shifted to ICU from August 13th night. He is on life support and his condition remains to be critical revealed the hospital authorities. A team of experts is closely monitoring his health and his haemodynamic, clinical parameters are closely monitored informed MGM Hospitals. Wishing SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery.

