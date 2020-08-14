YSRCP leader and film producer PVP attends before police

In recent times, YSRCP leader and film producer PVP is in news more because of controversies than because of his films. Today he, along with his family members, attended before Jubillee Hills police station. Details as follows.

2018 Kidnap case:

In 2018, there were allegations on PVP that he kidnapped Timma Reddy, one of his employees. Wife of Timma Reddy filed a police case in this regard. Police registered a case on PVP and his wife but PVP got anticipatory bail. As the tenure of that bail is over, today he along with his family members had to present themselves before the police.

Case on PVP for unleashing dogs on police:

A couple of months ago, PVP also was in news for the wrong reasons. He allegedly threatened one of his neighbors who was carrying on some construction activity. As per his neighbor, PVP threatened him not to continue any construction activities. Irked by this, he gave a police complaint. When police went to serve notice to PVP, he and his wife unleashed 5 dogs on the police who entered their premises. Shocked by this, police escaped from the place and filed cases against PVP.

These are just a couple of cases out of many that PVP is facing. He had complaints from the industry people, his employees, his neighbors, and industrialists.

We need to see how he is going to handle all these cases.