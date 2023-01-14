Emotional Second Half Is A Conscious Decision: Gopichand Malineni

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is going super strong at the box office. Director Gopichand Malineni is appreciated for striking a balance between action and emotion in the film. He spoke to media after the movie success.

Gopichand revealed the work and detailing that went into Balakrishna’s look in the film. “I always say I am a big fan of Balakrishna garu. He is very handsome. I took utmost care in designing his look. The black shirt still has become his iconic still. The black shirt and goggles have become a trend today,” Gopichand revealed.

“I have good rapport with Ram – Lakshman masters. They worked for all fights in Krack. They know the pulse of Balakrishna garu. They design the action part as if a scene and ensure the emotion is not missed. That is the reason for so much of response to the action part,” he explained about how the action part is designed.

He also said it was a conscious decision to have an emotional second half. “I made the first half as a fan and the second half as a director. The sister sentiment in the second half today is touching the hearts of the families and that is the reason for such massive response from the family audience,” he told.