Bitter experience for Ajith’s film

Ajith’s Thunivu had a wide release in the Telugu states as Thegimpu. With no releases on January 11th, the film managed to get enough number of screens. The footfalls have been dull on day one and the film dropped down badly on the second day after the release of Veera Simha Reddy. With Waltair Veerayya releasing across the globe yesterday, Ajith’s Thegimpu was removed from theatres completely. With the film showing no signs of growth, the distributors and the exhibitors replaced the film with Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

Going with the trend, Thegimpu may struggle badly to get enough number of screens in the Telugu states. It would be tough to achieve the breakeven mark. Vijay’s Vaarasudu and Santosh Shoban’s Kalyanam Kamaneeyam are releasing in Telugu states today. The screen count for these new releases will depend on the word of mouth. Else, they would be replaced with Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya from tomorrow. Both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are super strong across the Telugu states.