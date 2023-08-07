Enduku Ra Babu, the third single from Kiran Abbavaram, Neha Sshetty’s Rules Ranjann, is the perfect soup song of this season

Kiran Abbavaram, who made a mark with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, is awaiting the release of Rules Ranjann, where he’ll be seen in a new avatar. DJ Tillu actress Neha Sshetty is cast as the leading lady in the entertainer, written and directed by Rathinam Krishna, who helmed unique projects like Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu, Oxygen.

Rules Ranjann is bankrolled by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment. The makers, who’re thrilled with the response to the two songs, Naalo Nene Lenu and Sammohanuda, unveiled the third track – a soup song featuring Kiran Abbavaram, Sudarshan, Viva Harsha and Hyper Aadi today. Amrish is the music director of the film.

Two acclaimed singers – Indian Idol-fame L Revanth and Rahul Sipligunj, the voice behind the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu in RRR – have crooned for the number. Kasarla Shyam has written the lyrics for the song, set in a local bar, choreographed by Sirish. This is a song where a group of friends advise Kiran Abbavaram, who is experiencing a low phase in his relationship.

The musical hook of the song is instantly catchy and the humorous responses of Kiran Abbavaram’s friends to his situation are good fun to watch. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics are extremely relatable; the opening lines ‘Endukura babu… koncham aagaraa babu…Nee cheddi friendsu, isthunnam advice vinaraa oo baasu.. lekunte neeku laasu’ set the tone well for the quirky number.

The friends, through the track, tell Kiran Abbavaram to be content with his life and make peace with what he has. This is a song that gives adequate scope for Kiran Abbavaram, Sudarshan, Viva Harsha and Hyper Aadhi to showcase their dancing skills. The ambience, thanks to the colourful bar set designed by art director M Sudheer, the tune and the choreography suggest that the song has all the makings of a chartbuster.

The makers have shot the film on a lavish canvas, with the story, dialogues, the characterisation and the humour expected to woo audiences to theatres. Rules Ranjann has wrapped its filming recently and the post production formalities are nearing completion. The release date of Rules Ranjann will be announced shortly.

Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Ajay, Goparaju Ramana too essay crucial roles in the film. The supporting cast comprises Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey. Dulip Kumar is the cinematographer.