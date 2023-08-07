You’ll See Pawan In Me In Those Scenes: Chiru

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar pre-release event was held in Hyderabad and it was graced by several special guests, other than the film’s core team. Chiranjeevi stated that he is always there to encourage new and young talent.

Chiranjeevi thanked his fans for being his support system for four long decades. He also thanked the audience of this generation for showing their admiration towards him. He revealed the reason for doing Vedhalam remake.

“Vedhalam is a good story. Moreover, the movie is not streaming on any OTT platform. There are some scenes where I imitated Pawan Kalyan. You’ll see Pawan Kalyan in me in those scenes. They will be an eye feast for all of you. The combination scenes of me with Keerthy worked out well. Tamannaah’s humour is another big asset. Mahati will become a bigger music director than his father Mani Sharma.

Anil Sunkara is a passionate producer. He isn’t making movies to earn money. Blockbuster vibrations are there on his face. Bobby made Waltair Veerayya with me. I hope Bholaa will break those records.”

The movie is slated for release on August 11th.