Etela resigns to TRS & MLA post, another bypoll in TS!

As expected, ousted health minister Etela Rajender on Friday tendered his resignation to TRS party and MLA post.

Etela made this statement while addressing a press conference at his residence in Shamirpet on Hyderabad city outskirts.

With this, Telangana will face another Assembly bypoll in Huzurabad within six months.

Etela ended his 19-year association with TRS and TRS chief KCR after KCR sacked him from his cabinet in May first week on allegations of assigned and temple land encroachments by Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by Etela’s family members.

Etela said he faced several insults and humiliations in the hands of KCR since 2014 but he bore all those in the interests of Telangana and ensure that Telangana rulers are not heckled by Seemandhra rulers that TRS ministers are working without any self respect in their own state while they were respected under Seemandhra rulers.

Etela said he was denied an appointment to meet CM KCR several times and was sent back from Pragathi Bhavan and his farmhouse gates.

He said all ministers and MLAs in Telangana are facing these insults in the hands of KCR but keeping mum fearing they will lose posts if they raise their voice and working in TRS without any self respect.