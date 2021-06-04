Did Prashanth Neel sign one more Telugu Biggie?

With one film named KGF, Kannada director Prashanth Neel is in the big game. He joined the list of top directors and signed films with Prabhas, NTR. He is also holding talks with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others. Marking his birthday, wishes poured in from all the production houses from which Prashanth Neel signed projects. Top production house DVV Entertainment, the producers of RRR came out with a surprise. A Birthday poster has been out that reads “Wishing our Spectacular Director @Prashanth_Neel garu a very Happy Birthday. Looking forward to witness more blockbusters from you”.

This makes it clear that Prashanth Neel has a commitment for the top production house but the lead actor is yet to be finalized for now. Prashanth Neel is busy with the post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2 that will release this year. He is all set to resume the shoot of Salaar featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The film releases in summer next year. Soon after this, Prashanth Neel will direct NTR and the project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

