Even police officers too are feeling insecure in Jagan’s rule, says Lokesh

Even police officers are feeling insecure in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and the recent incident that took place in a police station in Sullurpet reflects this beyond doubt, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

Addressing a massive public meeting at K Agraharam in Kondapi Assembly segment of Prakasam district during his pada yatra on Tuesday, Lokesh said when there is no security for police officers in the State one can easily imagine the fate of the common man.

Recalling the incident that has taken place recently at Sullurpet police station, Lokesh said that local sub-inspector (SI), Ravi Babu, a Dalit, summoned a leader of the YSRCP, Sunil Reddy, to the police station for counselling. The YSRCP leader not only attacked the Dalit SI for discharging his duties but also filed a reverse case against him, Lokesh recalled.

Another Dalit police inspector, Ananda Rao, from Tadipatri hanged himself to death, unable to bear the pressure from the local ruling party leaders. When there is no security for the police officials in their own place of working (police station) what about the fate of the common citizens, Lokesh asked.

Referring to another incident in which a government teacher, Krishna, who had a very good record, was beaten to death in Rajam of Vizianagaram district by hitting and running a Bolero over him. When the teacher was almost on the verge of collapse, finally he was beaten to death, Lokesh regretted.

Making a promise to develop the combined Prakasam district by the coming TDP government, Lokesh asked as to why the YSRCP has miserably failed to develop the district despite having nine MLAs. “I am ready for a debate on the development of Prakasam district. Are the YSRCP leaders coming for this open debate,” he asked.