Excessive ticket pricing in Telangana killing footfalls

The government of Telangana allowed flexible ticket pricing along with screening five shows in the state. The ticket price can be capped between Rs 150 and Rs 350 for multiplexes and for single screens it can be fixed to Rs 200. The distributors have hiked the ticket prices for the recent releases and this turned out to be a barrier for the recent releases. In Hyderabad multiplexes, the normal tickets are priced at Rs 295 and the recliner ticket is costing Rs 350. This is quite high for the middle-class audience and family crowds.

There are several debates going on about the high ticket prices in the state. A top producer and distributor said that it would be good if the ticket prices are hiked over the weekend and the prices should come down over the weekdays for big films. The big-budget films can be sold for high prices and the medium, small-budget films should be an exception from high ticket prices. There is a huge impact of OTT platforms on theatre footfalls as a section of audience are waiting to watch films on digital platforms. The high ticket pricing will create a huge damage if the producers and distributors rethink about the issue.