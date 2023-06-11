Exclusive: Bellamkonda’s Tyson Naidu

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has signed a Telugu film in the direction of Saagar Chandra after his Bollywood debut film Chatrapathi bombed badly at the box-office. The film got its formal launch recently and the regular shoot commences soon. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is titled Tyson Naidu and the makers will make an official announcement at the right time. The female lead is expected to be announced soon.

Bheems will score the music and Tyson Naidu, an action entertainer will release next year. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are the producers. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also in talks for a couple of other films and they will be announced soon.