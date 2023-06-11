Veera Simha Reddy 100 Days Celebrations On Birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last film Veera Simha Reddy completes 100 days run. The mass action entertainer was directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Made on a high budget, Veera Simha Reddy became a blockbuster at the box office.

The makers of Veera Simha Reddy celebrated the film’s 100 days function, on Balakrishna’s birthday. The makers, on the stage, gave the film’s shields to the team and to the distributors.

It was a majestic affair with many guests gracing it. Bobby, Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi, Buchi Babu, Shiva Nirvana, Sitara Naga Vamsi, Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi and a few others attended the event.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is presently doing Bhagavanth Kesari. The film’s trailer was unveiled today to a superb response.