Adipurush IMAX Release Called off

Adipurush is heading for the biggest ever release in all the major Indian languages and in 2D, 3D. The makers even announced that Adipurush would have an IMAX release. Hollywood film The Flash produced by Warner Bros is releasing on the same day and they blocked all the IMAX screens way in advance. After this, the makers of Adipurush decided to shelve their plans of heading for an IMAX release in India.

Adipurush is a mythological action drama directed by Om Raut. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan reprised the roles of Rama, Sita and Ravana. The film will release on June 16th and the makers sealed massive deals for the theatrical and the non-theatrical rights. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. Prabhas is currently in USA and he would participate in the film’s promotions.