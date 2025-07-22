x
Exclusive: Details of Telugu Pre-release Event of War 2

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

Exclusive: Details of Telugu Pre-release Event of War 2

Exclusive: Details of Telugu Pre-release Event of War 2

Tollywood producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of War 2 for Telugu states for a whopping price. The arrangements for a grand theatrical release are going on in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. NTR promised to promote the film in Telugu while the other lead actor Hrithik Roshan will attend the Telugu pre-release event and a media interaction for the Telugu media. Vamsi is now planning a grand pre-release event and it will take place in Vijayawada.

The venue is currently being finalized and the necessary permissions are being acquired currently. The date will be finalized as per the venue and the availability of Hrithik Roshan and NTR. The event will take place in the second week of August and an official announcement will be made during the first week of August. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and Kiara Advani is the heroine. Yashraj Films are the producers of this high voltage action drama. NTR plays a role with negative shades. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both these films will release on August 14th during the Independence Day weekend.

