Exclusive: Maha Samudram is a Bilingual

Actor Sharwanand gave his immediate nod after hearing the script of Maha Samudram narrated by Ajay Bhupathi. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll this emotional drama on Sithara Entertainments banner. Sharwanand is all excited and he is in plans to start the shoot immediately after he completes his current commitments. Samantha Akkineni already gave her nod for the female lead and the other lead actor is yet to be finalized.

Sharwanand who is doing a Tamil film currently wanted Maha Samudram to be made in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. He asked Ajay Bhupathi to make the film in two languages and the young director is in the hunt for a Tamil actor for the other lead role. Names like Vijay Sethupathi, Atharva Murali and Bobby Simha are considered. An official announcement would be made soon. Maha Samudram is aimed for release at the end of this year.