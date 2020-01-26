3 Ministers and 27 MLAs failed in KCR’s test

Three Cabinet Ministers and as many as 27 MLAs in Telangana state have failed in Chief Minister KCR’s test with the poor results in the Urban Local Body (ULB) Polls.

The Chief Minister while addressing a General Body meeting of TRS before launching election campaign for ULB polls at Pragathi Bhavan warned the party leaders on the responsibility of the victory and defeat of the candidates and indirectly said that the results under the jurisdictions of the respective MLAs and Ministers would have progress in their positions.

Following the results of ULB polls on Saturday, the ruling party lost few Municipalities and it got margin results with the hopes of clutching the thrones of few Municipal Corporations with the help of Ex-Officio Member’s votes.

Especially, the TRS had bitter results in the municipalities under Maheshwaram Assembly segment that is being represented by Education Minister Ms. Sabitha Reddy. Similarly, municipalities under Suryapet Assembly segment that is being represented by Minister G.Jagadish Reddy were also lost by the ruling party. In Medchal-Malkajgiri District, though the TRS won in three municipalities, it lost prestigious Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation. Minister Malla Reddy is representing this locality.

Similarly, the TRS’ High Command identified the failure of as many as 27 MLAs in several district. Meanwhile, sources from the TRS said that the MLAs who worked hard in the elections might get places in cabinet in coming future as the Party’s supremo Mr. KCR was impressed very much by them.