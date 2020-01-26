Too many hurdles for Jagan ‘Operation Aakarsh’?

The ruling YCP wants to gain majority in the Legislative Council but it has got just 9 MLCs of its own. It has added another 2 MLCs from the TDP. So, the YCP so far could get 11 MLCs as against the total 58 members in Council. Unfortunately for CM Jagan Reddy, the main opposition TDP has got near brute majority as it has got 32 MLCs. This is after excluding the two TDP members who shifted loyalties to YCP. While Jagan got huge majority in the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu nearly got the same advantage in the Council. As such, the YCP has no choice but to win over nearly 20 MLCs more from opposition parties. The YCP has to lure a minimum of 10 members more from the TDP itself.

Political analysts say that there are too many hurdles before Jagan Reddy to successfully implement Operation Aakarsh in AP Council under present circumstances. Immediate obstacle is that most MLCs of TDP are die-hard activists some of whom are there since the inception of the party in 1983. Council Chairman Sharif is one such leader. Another hurdle is the unfavourable numbers game. TDP still holds massive majority. Even the BJP and other opposition parties are not willing to support YCP under changed political situation. There is also a view that an anti-Jagan rule sentiment has already built up among the people because of his policies of demolitions, cancellations and political harassment. Can Ministers overcome all these hurdles to help Jagan in Capital shifting immediately?





