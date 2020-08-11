Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan keen on one more remake?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is keen to wrap up projects at a quick pace and he seems to be comfortable with remakes rather than trying his luck with commercial capers. He is doing the remake of Pink titled Vakeel Saab and has films lined up with Krish, Harish Shankar. He came to a clarity that it would not be possible to take up the periodic drama at this time of coronavirus pandemic. Telugu360 came to know that he has shown interest in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The discussion about the project happened between Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram very recently.

Pawan watched the film and he felt that this would be a comfortable project for him to take up at this point of time. Haarika and Hassine Creations / Sithara Entertainments already acquired the Telugu remake rights and the script work is on cards. Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati are considered for the lead roles in the remake. If Pawan Kalyan comes on to the board, the hunt for the right director would be on. Trivikram is not interested to direct the remake.

Pawan Kalyan will take the final call after which the makers will come up with the changes like finalizing the other lead actor and the director. The project starts rolling early next year. Pawan Kalyan has two schedules of Vakeel Saab to be completed and he will join the sets in October.