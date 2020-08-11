Jagan’s Seema project lands in National Green Tribunal

Like Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata epic battle, the young Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was taking bold and adventurous decisions from the beginning and without any compromise. Just like Abhimanyu, Mr. Jagan Reddy is struggling for lack of exit plans to break the Padmavyuha. It happened with the PPAs, Polavaram, State Election Commissioner and now the latest instance of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. Senior most leaders and experts have already warned the CM not to take hasty decisions. They know how river water disputes become a constant irritant once they begin.

Now, Jagan Reddy’s Pothireddypadu lift scheme expansion to draw water from Srisailam for Seema needs has landed in litigation before the National Green Tribunal. Interestingly, the KCR government in Telangana and the Modi government at the Centre have petitioned the NGT against the AP project. It should be noted that while KCR was known for giving his all-out support to the AP CM, the BJP government at the Centre was seen as having secret understanding with Jagan Reddy for political reasons.

Already, Union Jal Shakti Minister has asked the Jagan regime to stop the Pothireddypadu expansion scheme. While this is the seriousness that the issue has acquired, YSRCP chief whip Gadikota Srikant Reddy says their government would put up a strong argument before Apex Council in favour of Rayalaseema lift scheme. Jagan regime is still not realising that it cannot go ahead with Seema project without taking approvals of Telangana and the Centre. As of now, Jagan rule is getting surrounded by all sorts of litigations just like how Abhimanyu was stuck in Padmavyuha.