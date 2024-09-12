Rana’s Rakshasa Raja Shelved

An upcoming gangster drama starring Rana Daggubati in Teja’s direction, Rakshasa Raja is shelved. The film was announced on Rana’s 38th birthday, December 14th 2023. Rana released the film’s first look through his social media account on that day, where he was styled retroactively. Even though the poster itself has received several negative comments on social media, as the worst poster, the film was in post-production for one year.

As per our exclusive sources, the film has been shelved due to creative differences between Teja and Rana Daggubati. The film had many expectations as it was after the political thriller ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’. Recently all Teja films have been disasters and Abhiram’s Ahimsa disappointed as well. No wonder Rana shelved the film. This film is not happening.