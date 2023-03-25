Exclusive: Title locked for Mahesh and Trivikram film

The highly anticipated film SSMB28 starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela in Trivikram’s direction gets an interesting title. There was soo much suspense about the film’s title and fans expected to have an official announcement on Ugadi eve, but that never happened. There was a title in circulation, that SSMB28 has titled “Ayodhyalo Arjunudu”. Everything turned out to be false.

Telugu360 has exclusively learnt that SSMB28 is titled “Amaravati ki Atu Itu”. Trivikram is planning to reveal the title with the first-look poster very soon. Haarika & Hassine Creations are the producers of the film. The film’s important schedules have already been shot in Saradhi Studios and currently shooting in Hyderabad outskirts.