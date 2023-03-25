Dasara gets the highest number of censor cuts

Nani-Keerthy Suresh’s action thriller Dasara is gearing up for release on the 30th of this month. The thriller drama has got the highest number of censor cuts. The Central Board of Film Certification has given U/A with 36 cuts. This is the first ever for Telugu cinema. The film is taunted to be the costliest film of Nani.

Board members have not only deleted scenes and dialogues, they have also removed subtitles for certain sequences. Censor Board also asked the makers to increase the font size of ‘alcohol is injurious to health’. Nani is rigorously promoting Dasara. The film will have a pan-India release and is said to have a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer.