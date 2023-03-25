Pawan Kalyan wraps up his next

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej teamed up for a Tamil remake Vinodhaya Sitham in Samuthirakani’s direction. The movie has started its shooting last month and surprisingly Pawan Kalyan’s part of the shoot has been wrapped up. Pawan is charging Rs 2Cr per day and Samuthirakani has utilized his allotted time slot by considering the budget.

The filmmakers have announced its official release date. The film will hit screens on the 28th of July. Director Samutharakani is shooting the film at a brisk speed and going to release the film on the expected date without any delay. Priya Prakash Warrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju are the other lead cast in the film.