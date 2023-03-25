Balakrishna – Boyapati Srinu’s film gets launch date

One of the most popular combinations of Tollywood is Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. They both delivered three back-to-back hits together and they are planning to work for the fourth time. Balakrishna is currently working with Anil Ravipudi for a mass entertainer and Boyapati going to work with Ram Pothineni.

#BB4 is coming after Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The combination will have the flavour of Balakrishna’s powerful dialogues and action sequences. As per sources, the film will be launched on June 10th. More details of the film are yet to be known and reports say that the film will have a political flavour.