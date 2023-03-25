Salaar to have an International version

The success of KGF: Chapter 2 has mounted expectations on Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, starring Prabhas and Sruthi Haasan. The film is going to be an action extravaganza. Makers are planning to release the film in two versions. They are going to release an edited version in English without songs and comedy scenes as per the ongoing buzz.

Prashanth Neel is planning to market Salaar internationally. There will be nearly 30mins time difference between the Indian version and the English version. This is a creative idea of Prashanth Neel and Salaar is expected to release in two parts. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film and movie is carrying a good buzz. Salaar will release worldwide on 28th September 2023.