Exclusive: Tollywood celebrities meet KCR

Earlier, a bunch of Tollywood producers met Telangana Chief Minister KCR after which he granted permission for the film shoots. Several producers met KCR recently to get support for the film industry that is completely shattered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting witnessed several top producers and they discussed all their concerns and placed some requests. KCR promised to waive off the electricity charges for the theatres till the end of this year and a GO about the same would be issued once the theatres would be reopened. KCR also promised to support Tollywood and he would take some crucial calls after discussing some of the issues with the officials. A discussion about the relaxation of GST for a specific time took place and KCR promised to have a look into it as it should be discussed with the Centre.

Telangana government asked the theatres and multiplexes not to charge parking fees and KCR promised that he would reintroduce the parking fees to support the theatre system. KCR suggested that it is not a wise decision to reopen the theatres at this time and he asked the producers and exhibitors to wait with patience. The discussion about the arrival of vaccination and others happened in the meeting. Tollywood producers lost hopes in 2020 and are eagerly waiting for Sankranthi 2021 to bounce back.