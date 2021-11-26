Exclusive: Trivikram’s whopping remuneration for Bheemla Nayak

Top director Trivikram scored a stupendous hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he is left in waiting mode before directing his next. He locked Superstar Mahesh Babu for his next and the shoot commences next year. In the meanwhile, he is focused on Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The talented director is present on the sets on a regular basis and he penned the script after making some crucial changes. Trivikram who is completely focused on the project is earning huge from the movie.

Trivikram is charging Rs 15 crores as remuneration for his work and he would share 60 percent of the profits of Bheemla Nayak. This is huge and Trivikram is expected to pocket more than his remuneration for a big-budget film through Bheemla Nayak. The film even turned bigger after Trivikram’s name is brought on to the cards. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly paid Rs 50 crores as remuneration for the film. Directed by Saagar Chandra, Bheemla Nayak has Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in other prominent roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this emotional action entertainer.