Samantha signs an International Film

Samantha turned a signing spree and she surprised everyone with her lineup of films. After signing two women-centric bilinguals, Samantha is all set to shake her leg with Allu Arjun in a special item song in Pushpa. The latest news says that Samantha signed her first International film. The movie is titled ‘Arrangements of Love’ and the film will be directed by Philip John. Guru Films will bankroll this project.

More details are to be announced officially soon. Samantha is also in talks for several web series and the actress is keen to make her Bollywood debut next year. On the whole, Samantha turned a signing spree and is busy with multiple films. She is expected to have a packed 2022.